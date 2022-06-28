ISL Transfer News: Bengaluru FC Hand Extensions to Leon Augustine and Namgyal Bhutia

Indian Super League franchise Bengaluru FC on Tuesday announced that young winger Leon Augustine and wing-back Namgyal Bhutia had signed extensions on their existing contracts.

While Leon signs on for an additional two seasons, Bhutia’s new deal will see him play for Bengaluru till the end of the 2025-26 season.

Leon joined the club through trials in 2016, and was part of the Bengaluru FC’s first residential academy squad, and made his first-team debut in the 2018 AFC Cup. He scored his debut first-team goal in the 2019-20 season against Hyderabad, and also featured for the Blues in their Durand Cup run of 2021.

“I’m really happy to sign on with Bengaluru FC, because this is a club that gave me an opportunity and helped me develop as a footballer since I was 18 years old.

“The last season did not go according to plan for me, as I was struggling with injuries, but I am really looking forward to next season and to playing a bigger role for the team,” said Leon, following the completion of formalities on his deal.

AIFF Academy graduate Bhutia joined BFC in 2017 and played his debut season of I-League football on loan with Indian Arrows.

The 22-year-old represented the Blues in the I-League 2nd Division upon his return and was subsequently chosen for the team’s first team roster for the 2020 AFC Cup.

“Being a part of the BFC family is a matter of great joy for me, and I am happy with how much I’ve improved as a player during my time here.

“I am really glad to have signed a new deal with the club, and look forward to contributing more to the first team in the coming seasons,” said Bhutia.

Bhutia, a versatile player in his position, has so far made seven appearances in the League. Hailing from Sikkim, the wing back will play for the Blues Developmental team in the UK’s Next Gen Cup campaign next month.

“Leon and Namgyal have been projects that we have nurtured over the last few years, and given the kind of role the younger players will have this season, tying them down to longer deals was always part of our plan.

“I am certain we will see them take the next step under Simon,” said club CEO Mandar Tamhane.

The announcement is the latest in a string of contract extensions given out by the club recently to players including Naorem Roshan Singh, Parag Shrivas, Lara Sharma, and Wungngayam Muirang.

