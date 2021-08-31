CHANGE LANGUAGE
ISL Transfer News: FC Goa Complete Dylan Fox Move from NorthEast United FC

FC Goa completed the signing of Dylan Fox from the NorthEast United FC, as the Australian put pen to paper on a one-year contract after completing the formalities..

India Super League (ISL) franchise FC Goa have completed the signing of Dylan Fox from the NorthEast United FC. The Australian put pen to paper on a one-year contract with the club after completing the formalities on Tuesday, according to a media statement.

“I am thrilled at having completed the signing. FC Goa was in touch ever since the season was over and it was a move both of us wanted. Last season, I grew to appreciate the kind of football they play and I really wanted to be part of the team. And that was a feeling that was reciprocated. I can’t wait to get started", Fox said.

The 27-year-old moves to FC Goa having made 21 appearances for the Highlanders last season. He played a crucial role in their campaign, helping Khalid Jamil’s side finish third on the league table before bowing out to ATK Mohun Bagan in the semis.

The centre back earlier spent four seasons in the A-League playing for Wellington Phoenix (3 seasons) and the Central Coast Mariners.

first published:August 31, 2021, 15:05 IST