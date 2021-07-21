ISL Transfer News: Hyderabad FC Sign Youngster Aniket Jadhav

Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC on Wednesday announced the signing of young attacker Aniket Jadhav ahead of the upcoming season. The 21-year-old, who was part of India’s U-17 World Cup squad back in 2017, has signed a three-year deal that will see him stay at the club till the end of the 2023-24 season.

“I can’t wait to play for Hyderabad FC and I am looking forward to working with the exciting squad and coaching staff at the club", Jadhav was quoted saying in a media release.

“Given that many of the good young players in the ISL are playing for HFC, there will be a healthy competition amongst us to push each other in becoming the best," he added.

Jadhav had undergone a three-month training stint with Blackburn Rovers at their academy in 2019. He can play in multiple positions in the attack. Born in Kolhapur, Jadhav began his footballing career with Pune FC Academy spending three years at the club, playing across multiple age groups. In 2015, he was drafted into the India camp for the U17 World Cup after a selection trial. Jadhav constantly impressed during his time with the national youth team and was a mainstay of the squad that went on to play in the AFC U-16 Championships and the FIFA U-17 World Cup, both held in India.

The attacker was then part of the Indian Arrows squad for two seasons (2017-19) bagging two goals in 18 appearances in the I-League. The following season, he made his ISL debut with Jamshedpur FC, where he featured in 27 games over two seasons, while netting twice.

Head coach Manolo Marquez believes that Jadhav will add competition to the young side, with his versatility.

“Young players, especially attackers, need to play regularly. But it is not easy for them to maintain a high level throughout the season. This is where competition is important in a squad and Aniket will fit right in," said the Spaniard.

“He is fast and can play in any attacking position. Wingers are important for our style and I’m sure that Aniket will be a good addition to our squad," he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here