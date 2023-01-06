CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#DelhiAccident#Covid-19
Home » News » Football » ISL Transfer News: NorthEast United FC Sign Alex Saji from Hyderabad FC on Season-long Loan
1-MIN READ

ISL Transfer News: NorthEast United FC Sign Alex Saji from Hyderabad FC on Season-long Loan

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 06, 2023, 07:29 IST

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

Alex Saji at NorthEast United FC (FSDL)

Alex Saji at NorthEast United FC (FSDL)

Alex Saji reunites with head coach Vincenzo Annese, with the duo previously part of Gokulam Kerala FC’s consecutive I-league triumphs

Indian Super League (ISL) side NorthEast United FC, on Wednesday, confirmed the signing of defender Alex Saji on a loan deal until the end of the ISL 2022-23 season from Hyderabad FC.

Saji reunites with head coach Vincenzo Annese, with the duo previously part of Gokulam Kerala FC’s consecutive I-league triumphs with Gokulam Kerala FC from 2020-22. Saji becomes NorthEast United FC’s second signing of the winter transfer window after NorthEast United FC bolster their defence with Hira Mondal’s signature, who joined the team earlier this month.

Saji, born and brought up in Wayanad, Kerala plies his trade primarily as a central defender, but can also play as full-back. With 26 I-League appearances under his belt, the youngster was crucial in helping the Malabarians to secure their maiden I-league, and then provided security in defending their league title with impeccable performances in the 2021-22 season. The defender also started all three AFC Cup group games for Gokulam Kerala FC.

Saji was awarded a call-up for the Indian U-23 National team for the AFC-23 Asian Cup qualification campaign. Hyderabad FC recruited him ahead of the ISL 2022-23 season as he signed his contract with the defending champions until 2025. However, he hasn’t featured for Hyderabad FC this season. Saji will be hoping to get some game time under Annese as NorthEast United FC look to lift themselves from the bottom position in the ISL standings.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

About the Author
Sports Desk
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news, opinions and photos from the wide world of sport. Follow @News18Sport...Read More
Tags:
  1. Alex Saji
  2. Hyderabad FC
  3. indian super league
  4. isl
  5. loan
  6. northeast united fc
  7. Transfer news
first published:January 06, 2023, 07:29 IST
last updated:January 06, 2023, 07:29 IST
Read More