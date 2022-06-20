ISL Transfer News: Odisha FC Sign Australian Osama Malik on 1-year Deal

Odisha FC announced Australian Osama Malik has signed a year-long deal with the Indian Super League (ISL) side on Monday.

Osama, who has had previous spells in the A-League with Adelaide United, North Queensland Fury, Melbourne City, and most recently, Perth Glory, is a versatile player, who can operate as a central defender, full-back, and holding midfielder.

The former Australia U-20 international added some overseas experience via his spell with the Saudi Arabian club Al-Batin.

Having played his junior football with Croydon Kings, West Adelaide, and Adelaide Raiders, Malik joined Adelaide United in 2008.

A year later he joined North Queensland Fury (now defunct) and spent two seasons with them ahead of a return to his native Adelaide in 2011. The 1.85m utility man duly became a first-team mainstay for the Reds, helping them take out the 2013-14 Premiership and claim the 2014 FFA Cup.

Following a 2016 move to Melbourne City, he again became a regular starter and went on to claim another FFA Cup winners’ medal. The local Adelaide product received his big break when he was selected in the Reds’ inaugural National Youth League squad at the age of 17 after being signed by the local South Australian club Raiders. Fine performances in the Reds’ Youth Team led to ‘Ozzie’ joining United’s senior squad for the 2008 FIFA Club World Cup in Japan, where he made his senior debut appearance in a 13-minute cameo against J-League giants Gamba Osaka.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.