ISL Transfer News: Odisha FC Sign Denechandra Meitei on Loan from Kerala Blasters

Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha FC on Wednesday signed left-back Denechandra Meitei on a year-long loan from Kerala Blasters for the upcoming season.

The 28-year-old defender, who hails from Manipur, has played for multiple clubs in both the I-League and ISL and also represented India at the U-23 level in a tournament held in Bangladesh.

Denechandra also won the U-19 I-League title twice during his stint with the Pune FC Academy in his youth.

Ready for the Juggernauts! Denechandra Meitei signs for Odisha FC on a season-long loan from Kerala Blasters ✍️#OdishaFC || #AmaTeamAmaGame || #WelcomeDenechandra || #DenechandraMeitei — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) July 6, 2022

While Denechandra’s move to Odisha FC is for a year, he is currently under a three-year contract with Kerala Blasters, which will keep him at the club until 2024.

Loan Update The Club has reached an agreement with Odisha FC for a season-long loan for Denechandra Meitei. We wish him well for his tenure with the Juggernauts.#YennumYellow #KBFC #കേരളബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ് pic.twitter.com/cvM3XHB3YE — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) July 6, 2022

“The versatile defender, who can also fill in at a defensive mid-field position will add more strength and depth to the OFC back line for the upcoming season,” Odisha FC said in a statement.

Meitei joined Kerala Blasters from TRAU FC. He made his first appearance for the club against Chennaiyin FC. Meitei was included in the Kerala Blasters squad for last year’s Durand Cup and played his first match against Bengaluru FC. He played his first match of the Indian Super League 2021–22 season as a substitute for Nishu Kumar against BFC.

