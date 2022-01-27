ISL Transfer News: Redeem Tlang Joins Odisha FC on Loan from FC Goa

Indian Super League (ISL) club Odisha FC announced the signing of Redeem Tlang from FC Goa on Wednesday on a season-long loan. Half the ISL season has been completed and Redeem will play for Odisha FC for the remainded of the season. A product of the Shillong Lajong youth academy, forward Redeem did not get much game time since making his move to FC Goa.

In the ongoing 2021-22 season, Redeem played only for 39 minutes as a substitute in one match. Last season, Redeem played 13 matches across competitions and scored one goal. He played 10 matches in the ISL and three in the AFC Champions League. In the Durand Cup in pre-season, Redeem made five appearances and scored a goal.

Redeem had risen to prominence during 2013 Shillong First Division League, the second tier in Shillong’s football league structure, where he had scored goals for fun for his club, compelling coach Singto to bring him into the senior side. He made his professional debut for Shillong Lajong in the I-League on October 28, 2013 against Churchill Brothers at the Nehru Stadium. he came on as a substitute for Seikhohau Tuboi in the 78th minute as Shillong Lajong drew the match 2-2. He scored his first senior team goal for Lajong in the 4-0 thrashing of Salgaocar in the 2014 Federation Cup.

Redeem went on to spent nine years at Lajong, including his youth years.

Redeem was then loaned to NorthEast United FC from Shillong Lajong for the inaugural ISL season. He made only make one appearance, coming on as a substitute in a 3-0 win against Chennaiyin.

Redeem then joined Northeast on a permanent basis at the start of the 2018-19 season. He scored his first goal in the ISL against Bengaluru FC in a 2-1 win. He was a regular during the season, making 19 appearances on the wing.

He scored his first goal of 2019-20 against newly formed Odisha FC in a 2-1 win for his team. His second goal of the season came against FC Goa from the edge of the box in what proved to be a 2-2 stalemate on November 1, 2019.

“I think Redeem is a good addition to the team. He is a player with experience in the ISL. Redeem is a player with pace, with good abilities in both legs. He can play in the attacking zone and outside of it. It’s good for us bringing his experience and competitiveness to the squad. We are happy to have him on board," coach Kino said.

“I’m very happy and excited to be here and joining the Juggernauts. I’ll give my everything for the club," Redeem said on his arrival.

Odisha FC’s advisor Rohan Sharma said he wanted to bring Redeem from NorthEast United the season FC Goa signed him. Now that Redeem had joined the Juggernauts, he said he was excited.

“I’ve always loved Redeem. I remember at the end of the 2019-2020 season Coach Gombau and I personally called him to lobby him to come to OFC. But in the end he chose FCG. I’m excited to finally welcome him to OFC he’s an absolute quality player!" he said.

He also thanked FC Goa’s technical staff for “working quickly and transparently in order to facilitate this deal."

