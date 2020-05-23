ISL vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Belarus Premier League 2020 Fk Isloch vs Energetik-BGU Minsk Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

In the Saturday fixture of Belarus Premier League 2020 , Fk Isloch will welcome Energetik-BGU Minsk to the football arena. The match will be played at Stadyen Traktar, Belarus.

Recent poor performance has brought Isloch to the sixth place in the points table. They have 15 points to their names from 9 games. The visitors, however, look confident at the 4th spot with 18 points from nine matches in their kitty.



The Belarus Premier League 2020 Fk Isloch vs Energetik-BGU Minsk match will take place on May 23 (Saturday) at 9 pm.

Belarus Premier League 2020 ISL vs ENG Dream11 Tips and Predictions

A win in the next game will mean a jump to the second spot for Energetik-BGU as both Zhodino and Soligorsk, who are currently at the 2nd and 3rd spots respectively, have already played 10 games.

The home turf, on the other hand, need to cover up the loss suffered from the last three games, two of which brought forth losses for the side.

Belarus premier league 2020 ISL vs ENG Dream11 Team prediction

Dream11 prediction ISL VS ENG Goalkeeper: E Khatkevich



Dream11 prediction ISL VS ENG Defenders: E Yudchits, A Shkurdyuk, A Sokol



Dream11 prediction ISL VS ENG Goalkeeper Midfielders: E Krasnov, O Patotski, A Nosko, J Mawatu



Dream11 prediction ISL VS ENG Goalkeeper Strikers: M Yansane, J Yakshibaev, D Bakic

Belarus Premier League 2020 Fk Isloch Probable Playing XI vs Energetik-BGU Minsk: Khatkevich, Zweiba, Yanushkevich, Kontsevoy, Papush, Krasnov, Patotski, Karpovich, Yansane, Yanush, Kholodinskiy

Belarus Premier League 2020 Energetik-BGU Minsk Playing XI vs Fk Isloch: Lesko, Svirepa, Shkurdyuk, Sokol, Yudchits, Mosahanian, Nosko, Umarov, Mawatu, Yakshibaev, Bakic