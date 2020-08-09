'It was Pure Joy': Juergen Klopp Reveals He Couldn't Stop Crying After Liverpool's Premier League Win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that the club winning the title after Chelsea beat second-placed Manchester City was one of the best football moments he has ever had while not being in the stadium.

Chelsea beat City 2-1 on June 26 which confirmed that the Premier League title would go to Liverpool. It was the Merseyside giants' first ever title in the league and their first in the English top flight in three decades.

"Counting the minutes, it was just incredible and absolutely one of the best football moments I've ever had in my life with not being in a stadium," Klopp explains in LFCTV's a Golden Sky: Klopp's Champions' documentary.

"Because we were there together you could see each face. Players were sitting there, some couldn't really watch it and stuff like this. We were all like this and it was absolutely exceptional.

"You have no idea how it will feel before it happens. It was pure joy! Massive relief in the next second and then I started crying. So I went and called (his wife) Ulla.

"I called my family 10 seconds before the end of the game so they watched it together. I said, 'OK, I love you all' and I put the phone down on the table. I said, 'Leave your phone on so you can see what happens here!'

"Then I wanted to speak to Ulla and couldn't. I had her on the phone but I just was crying. I didn't know why it happened. I had no idea. I was proud of and I was worried about (it), but I couldn't stop. I have never in my life had a situation when I just couldn't stop crying.

"I didn't know exactly why, so I just went for a few minutes in my room because I didn't want to show everybody when I was stood around there and couldn't stop crying."

Klopp said it was then that he realised the pressure that was on him as Liverpool manager to win the league title.

"Then I realised step-by-step and step-by-step obviously there was some pressure! Which I don't really feel when I'm in the situation but being manager of this club is a big honour - I see it as pure luck - but it was some responsibility, let me say it like this.

"And obviously that fell off my shoulders in that moment and that must have been the reason for it. It was very strange, very good, very emotional, (a) very special moment in my life."

Liverpool ended the season with 99 points which is the second highest of all time for a title winner after City's 100 in the 2017/18 season. They also won the game with seven games to spare which is the most in the history of the league.