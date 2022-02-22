It Would be an Honour to Play With Erling Haaland at Barcelona: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has made his intentions clear about potentially playing with Erling Haaland next season at Blaugrana. Aubameyang joined Barcelona in the winter transfer window from Arsenal and made an instant impact with a hat-trick against Valencia. According to several reports, the Catalan giants are expected to make a move for Haaland to bolster their attacking unit.

Haaland is touted as the next big thing in European football and Aubameyang said it would be an honour to play alongside the Norwegian striker as he is prepared for a healthy competition.

“It would be an honour to play with Haaland at Barcelona. I am always prepared for a healthy competition with my teammates,” Aubameyang told Sport.

The former Arsenal captain further heaped praise on the Borussia Dortmund striker and rated him one of the best in the world.

“I am not a coach, but I think he is a ‘crack’. He scores a lot of goals, he has a very good physique, and a lot of speed. It’s very rare, because he is very ‘big’ but runs a lot. It’s incredible. For his age, he is already one of the best in the world,” he added.

After failing to secure Messi’s stay at the club last season, Barcelona have struggled in the Argentine’s absence. The Catalan giants are almost out of the La Liga race and are already eliminated from the UEFA Champions League. Club president Joan Laporta is trying hard to bring exciting talents to Camp Nou.

Apart from Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City are all set to target Haaland in the next transfer window.

Recently, Auba also talked about his teammate Ousmane Dembele’s future at Barcelona. The Frenchman is touted to leave the club next season on a free transfer but Aubameyang has asked Dembele to stay and renew his contract.

“The truth is that Dembele sent me a message to find out if I was going to sign for Barcelona, but I did not want to bother him because he was also in his situation but we kept talking a little bit. I am very happy that Dembele is here and when I arrived at Barça, I told him, ‘You have to stay, man!'" Aubameyang told Mundo Deportivo.

The duo of Auba and Dembele has played earlier together at Borussia Dortmund and the former said that it is special to reunite with the Frenchman.

“Will Dembele change his opinion and stay? I don’t know, but the only thing I can say is that everything is possible in life. Playing with Dembele again is something very special because we had an incredible year in Dortmund and he is an incredible player. Ousmane is one of the best players with the ball,” he added.

