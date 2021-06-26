ITA vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match between Italy and Austria: In the second round of 16 fixture in the ongoing UEFA European Championship 2020, Italy will take on Australia on Sunday in London at the Wembley Stadium.

So far in Euro 2020, Italy have been the most impressive team. They qualified for the knockout round with back to back 3-0 win Turkey and Switzerland. After confirming their spot in the pre-quarters, Italy defeated 10-man Wales 1-0 to take their winning streak to 11 games in all competitions. Italy is yet to concede a goal in the prestigious event and they will aim to continue their winning march in their next fixture against Austria.

On the other hand, Austria started their campaign with a comprehensive 3-1 win over North Macedonia before suffering a 0-2 loss at the hands of the Netherlands. However, they are coming into this game after defeating Ukraine 1-0.

Ahead of the round of 16 UEFA Euro 2020 match between Italy and Austria; here is everything you need to know:

ITA vs AUT Match Details

The match between ITA vs AUT will be played on Sunday, June 27, at the Wembley Stadium in London. The game will start at 12:30 am (IST).

ITA vs AUT Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Ciro Immobile

Vice-Captain: Nicolo Barella

ITA vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders: Stefan Lainer, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Spinazzola

Midfielders: Domenico Berardi, Marcel Sabitzer, Michael Gregoritsch, Nicolo Barella, Manuel Locatelli

Forwards: Ciro Immobile, Marko Arnautovic

Italy vs Austria probable XI: Italy Predicted Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Spinazzola; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli; Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

Austria Predicted Starting Line-up: Daniel Bachmann; Stefan Lainer, Aleksandar Dragovic, Martin Hinteregger, David Alaba; Xaver Schlager, Florian Grillitsch; Michael Gregoritsch, Marcel Sabitzer, Marko Arnautovic; Sasa Kalajdzic

