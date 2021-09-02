ITA vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers between Italy vs Bulgaria: Euro Champions Italy return to the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying trail on Friday when they play against Bulgaria. The Azzurri are on an 34-match unbeaten run. Roberto Mancini’s men also have an unbeaten streak in the World Cup qualifiers so far. If Italy qualifies, which seems like an eventuality, the team will head to Qatar as one of the favourites for the World Cup title.

On the other hand, Bulgaria endured a horrid campaign in the World Cup qualifiers and currently find themselves second from bottom in Group C. The team are winless in their previous 15 matches. Bulgaria head into Thursday’s game on the back of another poor run in international friendlies. They failed to win any of their three fixtures, losing two and playing out a 1-1 draw against Slovakia.

The ITA vs BUL 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match is scheduled to start at 12:15 AM IST.

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, ITA vs BUL Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecast on Sony Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.

ITA vs BUL 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, September 2 at the the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy. The game will start at 12:15 AM IST.

ITA vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Lorenzo Insigne

Vice-Captain: Dimitar Iliev

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders: Vasil Bozhikov, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Andrea Hristov

Midfielders: Jorginho, Nicolo Barella, Todor Nedelev

Strikers: Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Dimitar Iliev

ITA vs BUL Probable XIs

Italy: Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK); Emerson Palmieri, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Jorginho, Marco Verratti, Nicolo Barella; Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

Bulgaria: Nikolay Mihaylov (GK); Vasil Bozhikov, Anton Nedyalkov, Andrea Hristov; Birsent Karagaren, Petar Vitanov, Ivaylo Chochev, Todor Nedelev; Kiril Despodev, Dimitar Iliev, Spas Delev

