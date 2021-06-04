ITA vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s International Friendly match between Italy and the Czech Republic: Italy will lock horns with the Czech Republic in their second International Friendly on Saturday at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara in Bologna. Coming into this encounter Roberto Mancini’s side would be high on confidence, having hammered San Marino 7-0 in their last outing. Mancini would look at today’s game as an opportunity to test his players ahead of their all-important European Championship tournament opener against Turkey next week.

On the other hand, Czech Republic lost to Wales 1-0 in FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March. It is their first warm-up game of the season. They will next face Alabina in their second international friendly.

The Czech Republic would kick-start their European Championship against Scotland on June 14. On Saturday, when CZR would face Italy, they would be eager to back winnings ways ahead of Euro 2020.

ITA vs CZR Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the ITA vs CZR match in India

ITA vs CZR Live Streaming

The ITA vs CZR match is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

ITA vs CZR Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, June 5 at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara (Bologna). The game will start at 12:15 am (IST).

ITA vs CZR Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Ciro Immobile

Vice-Captain: P. Schick

ITA vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Tomas Vaclik

Defenders: L. Bonucci, V. Coufal and G. Chiellini

Midfielders: F. Bernardeschi, T. Soucek, Jorginho, V. Darida and L. Pellegrini

Strikers: P. Schick and C. Immobile

Italy vs Czech Republic probable XI:

Italy starting line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Francesco Acerbi, Leonardo Spinazzola, Manuel Locatelli, Nicolo Barella, Stefano Sensi, Federico Bernardeschi, Andrea Belotti and Ciro Immobile

Czech Republic starting line-up: Tomas Vaclik, Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Kalas, Ondrej Celustka, Jan Boril, Lukas Masopust, Tomas Soucek, Adam Hlozek, Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jankto, Patrik Schick

