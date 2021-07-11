ITA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 Final between Italy and England: After nearly a month of battle, heartbreaks and inspiring victories, the UEFA European Championship 2020 have reached its business end. Now, there is just one game left of Euro 2020 and that encounter will decide the new European champion. In the summit clash, Italy will lock horns with England at the Wembley Stadium of London in what is said to be a historic encounter.

Italy confirmed their qualification for the Euro 2020 final on Tuesday night by defeating the former champions Spain on penalties after the match ended in a 1-1- tie. On the other hand, England defeated Denmark 2-1 in extra time to become the second finalist.

Roberto Mancini’s Italy are unbeaten in their last 33 matches (all competition) and are now just one step away from testing European glory. Meanwhile, England will hope to end the drought of 55 years by taking the trophy home.

Ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 final match between Italy and England; here is everything you need to know:

ITA vs ENG Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the ITA vs ENG match in India

ITA vs ENG Live Streaming

The match between ITA vs ENG is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

ITA vs ENG Match Details

The match between ITA vs ENG will be played on Monday, July 12, at Wembley Stadium, London. The match between Italy and England will start at 12:30 am (IST).

ITA vs ENG Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Harry Kane

Vice-Captain: Federico Chiesa

ITA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Luke Shaw, Leonardo Bonucci, Emerson Palmieri, Harry Maguire

Midfielders: Lorenzo Insigne, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Nicolo Barella, Federico Chiesa

Forwards: Harry Kane

Italy vs England probable XI:

Italy Probable Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Emerson Palmieri; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Marco Verratti; Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

England Probable Starting Line-up: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling; Harry Kane

