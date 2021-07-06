ITA vs ESP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match between Italy and Spain: In the first semi-final of the 2020 Euros, Italy take on Spain and these nations are no strangers to each other. The two heavyweights of Europe collide once again as the winner progresses to the finals of the 2020 Euros.

Italy have been dominating, quick and clinical and especially after easing past the World No. 1 ranked side Belgium, the team will look for the 2012 Euros final revenge. Luis Enrique’s Spain, on the other hand, have found their rhythm and just managed to scrapthe bottom of the barrel by beating Switzerland in the quarter-finals to advance to the semis.

In a head-to-head count, the two sides have met a total of nine times and the last time the two nations met, Spain got the upper hand with a 3-0 win over Italy in the World Cup Qualification group round. However, the stakes are much different here as a ticket to the Euros finals is up for grabs. It’s an exciting clash as Italy face Spain in the semi-finals of the 2020 Euros on July 7.

ITA vs ESP Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the ITA vs ESP match in India.

ITA vs ESP Live Streaming

The match between ITA vs ESP is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

ITA vs ESP Match Details

The match between ITA vs ESP will be played on Wednesday, July 7, at the Wembley Stadium in London. The game will start at 12:30 AM (IST).

ITA vs ESP Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Giorgio Chiellini

Vice-Captain: Sergio Busquets

ITA vs ESP Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders: Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Giorgio Chiellini, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba

Midfielders: Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Jorginho

Strikers: Ferran Torres, Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile

Italy vs Spain probable XI:

Italy Predicted Starting line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Emerson, Marco Verratti, Jorginho, Nicolo Barella, Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

Spain Predicted Starting line-up: Unai Simmon, Jordi Alba, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Cesar Azpilicueta, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Koke, Daniel Olmo, Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres

