ITA vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction: Italy vs Germany Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 ITA vs GER Match, June 5, Renato Dall'Ara Stadium, Bologna, 12:15 am IST

ITA vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match between Italy and Germany: The two European giants, Italy and Germany, will clash in the UEFA Nations League on June 5 at the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium in Italy. The match is scheduled for 12:15 am IST.

Italy have a few injury concerns coming into this match as experienced campaigners like Ciro Immobile, Domenico Berardi and Nicolo Zaniolo have been ruled out. Veteran Giorgio Chiellini also won’t be available for the Italians as he played his last match against Argentina. Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne will lead the attack in the absence of Immobile.

Germany will feature a strong XI with the likes of Serge Gnabry and Timo Werner expected to start for Die Mannschaft. Barcelona goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and PSG’s Julian Draxler will not be included in the squad.

Both teams will be looking to win the fixture but the Germans seem to have a slight edge over their Italian rivals.

Ahead of the match between Italy and Germany, here is everything you need to know:

ITA vs GER Telecast

The match between Italy and Germany will be telecast live on Sony Sports Channels.

ITA vs GER Live Streaming

The match between Italy and Germany will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

ITA vs GER Match Details

The ITA vs GER match will be played at the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium, Bologna on Sunday, June 5, at 12:15 am IST.

ITA vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Serge Gnabry

Vice-Captain: Leroy Sane

Suggested Playing XI for ITA vs GER Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goal Keeper: Manuel Neuer

Defenders: Leonardo Bonucci, Nicolas Sule, Antonio Rudiger

Mid Fielders: Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Nicolo Barella, Manuel Locatelli

Forwards: Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Giacomo Raspodari

Italy vs Germany Possible Starting XI:

Italy Predicted Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Alessandro Bastoni, Cristiano Biraghi, Nicolo Barella, Manuel Locatelli, Sandro Tonali, Mateo Politano, Andrea Belotti, Giacomo Raspodari

Germany Predicted Starting Line-up: Manuel Neuer, Thilo Kehrer, Nicolas Sule, Antonio Rudiger, David Raum, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Timo Werner

