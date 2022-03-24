ITA vs MCD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Italy and North Macedonia: The European champions Italy are set to welcome North Macedonia on Friday in their FIFA World Cup qualifying game at the Stadio Renzo Barbera. The home side will come into this fixture after playing out a goalless draw against Ian Baraclough’s Northern Ireland in their last contest. Though the aforementioned game ended in a stalemate, the Italian team dominated the match in terms of possession and shots on target and will take confidence from that going forward.

North Macedonia, meanwhile, defeated Iceland 3-1 last time out. For Macedonia, Al-Ahli left-back Ezgjan Alioski netted a first-half goal while Napoli midfielder Elif Elmas struck twice in the second half. AGF striker Jon Dagur Porsteinsson scored the only goal for Iceland.

The two teams have met twice in the past with Italy pocketing one victory while the other game ended in a draw.

Ahead of today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter between Italy and North Macedonia; here are all the details about the match:

ITA vs MCD Telecast

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Italy and North Macedonia will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

ITA vs MCD Live Streaming

The match between Italy and North Macedonia is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App and JioTV.

ITA vs MCD Match Details

The match between Italy and North Macedonia will be played on Thursday, March 25, at Stadio Renzo Barbera. The match between Italy and North Macedonia will start at 01:15 am (IST).

ITA vs MCD Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Verratti

Vice-Captain: Immobile

ITA vs MCD Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Donnarumma

Defenders: Emerson, Bastoni, S. Ristovski, Velkovski

Midfielders: Verratti, Jorginho, Bardhi

Strikers: Immobile, Insigne, Trajkovski

Italy vs North Macedonia probable XI:

Italy Predicted starting XI: Donnarumma; Florenzi, Bastoni, Mancini, Emerson; Jorginho, Barella, Verratti; Berardi, Immobile, Insigne

North Macedonia Predicted Starting XI: Dimitrievski; S. Ristovski, Velkovski, Musliu, Alioski; Nikolov, Ademi, Bardhi; Churlinov, M. Ristovski, Trajkovski

