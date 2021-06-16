ITA vs SWI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match between Italy and Switzerland: After a blistering 3-0 win over Turkey in their Group A opening fixture of the UEFA Euro 2020 campaign, Italy will be keen to keep the momentum going when they host Switzerland at the iconic Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Thursday. While the hosts need just a point to secure qualification to the knockout rounds, their less illustrious rivals will be seeking their first win of the European Championship, following a frustrating 1-1 draw with Group A counterparts Wales.

Heading into the match, Roberto Manchini’s side will be without the services of Marco Verratti and Alessandro Florenzi. The duo are carrying niggles at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Meanwhile, Swiss boss Vladimir Petkovic has no injury concerns and he will have a fully fit 26 players at his disposal for this fixture.

Ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Group B match between Italy and Switzerland; here is everything you need to know:

ITA vs SWI Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the ITA vs SWI match in India

ITA vs SWI Live Streaming

The match between ITA vs SWI is available to be live streamed on SonyLIV in the country.

ITA vs SWI Match Details

The match between ITA vs SWI will be played on Thursday, June 17, at the iconic Stadio Olimpico, in Rome. The game will start at 12:30 am (IST).

ITA vs SWI Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Ciro Immobile

Vice-Captain: Nico Elvedi

ITA vs SWI Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders: Fabian Schar, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Spinazzola, Nico Elvedi

Midfielders: Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Nicolo Barella, Xherdan Shaqiri

Forwards: Ciro Immobile, Breel Embolo

Italy vs Switzerland probable XI:

Italy: Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK), Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Spinazzola, Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

Switzerland: Yann Sommer (GK), Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Kevin Mbabu, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo, Mario Gavranovic

