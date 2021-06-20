ITA vs WAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match between Italy and Wales: Italy will take on Wales in their third round of Group A in the UEFA European Championship from the Stadio Olimpico in Rome at 9:30 PM IST onwards on June 20. Both sides enter the fixture unbeaten, but Italy have an upper hand as they have won both of their matches, whereas Wales have one draw and one win. The Azzuri’s have been clinical and disciplined in their performance so far and with the side already making it to the last 16 of the Euros, Italy will look to continue their dominance and set a perfect record.

Wales, on the other hand, won their clash against Turkey but will now have their work cut out as Italy have not yet conceded a goal in the two matches played. In order to stay in the top two, Wales will need at least a draw as Switzerland can take over if they are able to claim three points against Turkey.

ITA vs WAL Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the ITA vs WAL match in India

ITA vs WAL Live Streaming

The match between ITA vs WAL is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

ITA vs WAL Match Details

The match between ITA vs WAL will be played on Saturday, June 20, at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The game will start at 21:30 PM (IST).

ITA vs WAL Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Leonardo Bonucci

Vice-Captain: Gareth Bale

ITA vs WAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarruma

Defenders: Leonardo Bonucci, Di Lorenzo, Ben Davies, Joe Rondon

Midfielders: Jorginho, Aaron Ramsey, Locatelli

Strikers: Gareth Bale, Immobile, Insigne

Italy vs Wales probable XI:

Italy Predicted Starting line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK), Leonardo Bonucci, Di Lorenzo, Spinazzola, Acerbi, Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli, Berardi, Immobile, Insigne

Wales Predicted Starting line-up: Danny Ward, Ben Davies, Joe Rondon, Chris Mepham, Connor Roberts, Joe Allen, Joe Morrell, Daniel James, Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore.

