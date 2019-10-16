Italian Club Lazio Hit With Stand Closure for Europa League Game vs Celtic Over 'Racist Behaviour'
Lazio will have sections of the Stadio Olimpico closed when they take on Celtic at home in Europa League.
Lazio have been fined 20,000 euros for racism by their fans. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Milan: Italian club Lazio have been hit with a partial stadium closure for their next Europa League home match against Celtic for "racist behaviour" by fans against Rennes, UEFA confirmed on Wednesday.
The Roman side have been ordered to close four sections of the Stadio Olimpico which make up the Curva Nord (North Stand) for the game against the Scottish champions on November 7.
Lazio had been charged after some of their supporters made fascist salutes in the Curva Nord section during the 2-1 home win over French club Rennes on October 3.
Lazio have also been fined 20,000 euros ($22,000) by European football's governing body which has called for football to launch a war on racism.
A suspended sentence of playing one match behind closed doors was also handed down while Lazio must display a banner with the wording #EqualGame, with the UEFA logo on it.
On Tuesday UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said football needed to 'wage war' on racism, after Bulgaria's football union chief resigned following racist incidents at England's Euro 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria in Sofia the previous day.
Lazio released a statement prior to the announcement protesting the "deeply damaging" ruling.
"The decisions constitute a heavy penalty that seems not to have taken into account the clear condemnation from the Biancocelesti club against the odious racist behaviour of a few irresponsible people," the club said.
The statement added that the club "reaffirms its intention to prosecute criminally and civilly those responsible for unacceptable behaviour".
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar and Housefull 4 Team Go for Early Morning Shooting on The Kapil Sharma Show
- Bigg Boss 13: Are Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh Getting Close Again?
- Supermodel Bella Hadid is World's Most Beautiful Woman According to Science
- Google Pixel 4 Project Soli Radar is Why The Phone is Not Coming to India
- Mercedes-Benz G 350 d Launched at Rs 1.5 Crore in India