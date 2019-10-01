Italian Football Club Sacks Coach For Calling Climate Activist Greta Thunberg a 'W****’
The teenage activist from Sweden has become a global leader in the fight against climate change, but she has faced a lot of abuse from climate change deniers and right-wingers in the last couple of weeks.
Climate change teen activist Greta Thunberg walks past media members before joining a climate strike march in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on Friday. (Reuters)
A football club in Italy has sacked its youth coach after he said 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg was a “whore” and the “right age to take a pounding”.
The teenage activist from Sweden has become a global leader in the fight against climate change, but she has faced a lot of abuse from climate change deniers and right-wingers in the last couple of weeks after her ground-breaking speech at the United Nations.
Her actions, which have sparked a worldwide movement, provoked a vile reaction from Serie D club Grosseto’s youth coach Tommaso Casalini, who targeted her on Facebook with obscenities.
“This w****! A 16-year-old can take a pounding, she’s at the right age,” he wrote on Facebook.
Soon after, the club announced that they had dismissed the trainer for “not acting in line with the club, who focus on moral values even more than technical values.”
Casalini later issued an apology for his remarks. “I’d like to publicly apologise to everyone, starting with Greta Thunberg, for the post I wrote on Facebook last week. It was an outburst written in a moment of anger against the young Swedish activist with absolutely the wrong language and content I regret,” he said.
He said when one makes a mistake, they should take responsibility for it. “I never thought or could never have really thought about certain things, especially a minor. Therefore, I willingly accept Grosseto’s decision to remove me from my role as assistant Coach of the Giovanissimi A, and I apologise to the club for the obvious embarrassment caused by my gesture.”
Thunberg had last month spoken in front of the US Congress and at the United Nations climate summit, held in New York, after which she became the object of international scrutiny and attention from a range of critics, including US President Donald Trump, who have made dark and unhinged attacks on her.
