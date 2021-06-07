Italian Footballer Dies Of Heart Attack During a Memorial Match For His Late Brother

In a tragic incident, a 29-year-old Italian footballer Giuseppe Perrino died on the field while playing a memorial match for his late brother. The sporting world is still in mourning after Giuseppe suffered a cardiac arrest during the match played in Poggiomarino, near Naples in Italy on June 1.

The match was being played in the memory of his late brother Rocco, who had died due to the same reason in June 2018. Giuseppe was a member of an Italian football club named Parma.

His former club offered condolences to the deceased family.

The thoughts of everyone at Parma Calcio 1913 go out to the Perrino family, following the loss of Giuseppe 🙏— Parma Calcio 1913 (@ParmaCalcio_en) June 2, 2021

The field medics rushed to the spot after Giuseppe suffered a heart attack and took him to the hospital. However, later it was confirmed that he died of a heart attack. He was 29. The local authorities have ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Giuseppe’s younger brother Rocco Perino had died of a heart attack while riding a bicycle in 2018.

Giuseppe joined the Parma club in 2012 after leaving the Ebolitana club. However, he could not play any competitive match for Parma. He was sent on loan in two rounds to Bellaria Maria and Vigor Lamezia Clubs.

Following the demise of the footballer, Poggiomarino’s Republic Day celebration was called off. Local Mayor Maurizio Falanza wrote on his Facebook page, ‘Today is our Republic Day. Historically this is a very important day. But unfortunately, Poggiomarino’s young child (Giuseppe) passed away today. Due to this, we have decided to cancel all lighting festivals."

This is the second incident in recent times that a footballer has died after suffering a heart attack on the field while playing the sport. In January 2021, Brazilian football player Alex Apolinario died in hospital after suffering a heart attack on the pitch during a match in Portugal. He was 24.

