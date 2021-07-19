CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Italian Giants AC Milan Sign Senegalese Footballer Fode Ballo-Toure from AS Monaco

Senegal's Fode Ballo-Toure joins AC Milan (Twitter)

The 24-year-old spent his youth career with Paris Saint-Germain, before moving to Lille in 2017.

Senegal’s Fode Ballo-Toure has agreed a four-year deal with AC Milan from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, the Italian club announced on Sunday.

“AC Milan are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Fode Ballo-Toure from AS Monaco," last season’s Serie A runners-up said in a statement.

“The defender has signed a contract with the Rossoneri until 30 June 2025 and will be wearing the number 5 jersey."

The 24-year-old spent his youth career with Paris Saint-Germain, before moving to Lille in 2017.

He played 47 times for the northern outfit before moving to Monaco in January 2019, making 74 appearances for the Riviera side.

France-born Fode played eight times for the French U21 team before opting to play for Senegal, where he has earned four caps since last March.

first published:July 19, 2021, 00:28 IST