Italian Serie-A Matches Including Juventus vs Inter Milan Postponed over Coronavirus Fears

Rome: Five Italian Serie-A weekend matches including Sunday's clash between Juventus and Inter Milan have been postponed due to the coronavirus, the Italian football league said Saturday.

Other matches called off were AC Milan v Genoa, Parma v SPAL, Sassuolo v Brescia and Udinese v Fiorentina, the league said in a statement Saturday.

The matches had been scheduled to be played behind closed doors.

Italy is the country hardest hit by the virus outbreak, with 650 cases and 17 deaths -- mostly in cities in the north.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.