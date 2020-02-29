Italian Serie-A Matches Including Juventus vs Inter Milan Postponed over Coronavirus Fears
Italy were forced to postpone five Serie A matches, which were decided to be held behind closed doors, due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
Juventus vs Inter Milan (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Rome: Five Italian Serie-A weekend matches including Sunday's clash between Juventus and Inter Milan have been postponed due to the coronavirus, the Italian football league said Saturday.
Other matches called off were AC Milan v Genoa, Parma v SPAL, Sassuolo v Brescia and Udinese v Fiorentina, the league said in a statement Saturday.
The matches had been scheduled to be played behind closed doors.
Italy is the country hardest hit by the virus outbreak, with 650 cases and 17 deaths -- mostly in cities in the north.
