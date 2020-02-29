Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Italian Serie-A Matches Including Juventus vs Inter Milan Postponed over Coronavirus Fears

Italy were forced to postpone five Serie A matches, which were decided to be held behind closed doors, due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

AFP

Updated:February 29, 2020, 5:25 PM IST
Italian Serie-A Matches Including Juventus vs Inter Milan Postponed over Coronavirus Fears
Juventus vs Inter Milan (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Rome: Five Italian Serie-A weekend matches including Sunday's clash between Juventus and Inter Milan have been postponed due to the coronavirus, the Italian football league said Saturday.

Other matches called off were AC Milan v Genoa, Parma v SPAL, Sassuolo v Brescia and Udinese v Fiorentina, the league said in a statement Saturday.

The matches had been scheduled to be played behind closed doors.

Italy is the country hardest hit by the virus outbreak, with 650 cases and 17 deaths -- mostly in cities in the north.

whatsapp

