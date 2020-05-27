FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Italian Serie A's Bologna Face Quarantine Threat with Potential Positive Coronavirus Case

Italian Serie A's Bologna Face Quarantine Threat with Potential Positive Coronavirus Case

The announcement comes on the eve of a meeting between Serie A and the Italian government which will determine the fate of the season.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: May 27, 2020, 10:21 PM IST
Share this:

Serie A club Bologna announced on Wednesday a member of their coaching staff might have tested positive for coronavirus which could lead to quarantine.

The Italian top-flight has been suspended since March but the league wants the campaign to resume on the weekend of June 13-14 after group training restarted in mid-May.

The announcement comes on the eve of a meeting between Serie A and the Italian government which will determine the fate of the season.

"Pending further investigation, the team as a precaution will resume training individually and at different times tomorrow without the use of indoor areas," a Bologna said in a statement.

"If the positive case is confirmed, the first team and staff will be put in quarantine," it added.

On Thursday, Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora will advise representatives from the country's football federation and league if the health conditions are right to return to action.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading