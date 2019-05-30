English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Italian Teen Banned for Exposing Himself to Female Referee
A 14-year-old boy started to undress in front of 22-year-old referee during a during a youth match at Mestre, near Venice.
Image for representation purpose only. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Milan: An Italian boy has been banned for a year after exposing himself to taunt a female referee during an amateur football match, it was reported on Thursday.
The 14-year-old lowered his shorts during a youth match at Mestre, near Venice, after 22-year-old referee Giulia Nicastro awarded a corner.
In her match report Nicastro said that the teenager "started to undress, pronouncing vulgar insults of a sexist content," while fans hurled abuse at her over her refereeing throughout the match.
The "unmentionable insults" intensified from a group of up to twenty fans of the youngster's club Treporti after she showed him a red card for his behaviour.
The Amateur League of Veneto, imposed a year-long ban which will be halved if the player attends an Equal Opportunities rehabilitation programme run by the local authority in his home own of Cavallino-Treporti, on the Venetian coast.
He was also barred from attending matches during that time, Italian newspapers reported.
Nicastro recently shared a selfie with her Instagram followers of herself in a bright pink referee kit, with the caption: "REFEREE. Think, believe, dream and dare.
The 14-year-old lowered his shorts during a youth match at Mestre, near Venice, after 22-year-old referee Giulia Nicastro awarded a corner.
In her match report Nicastro said that the teenager "started to undress, pronouncing vulgar insults of a sexist content," while fans hurled abuse at her over her refereeing throughout the match.
The "unmentionable insults" intensified from a group of up to twenty fans of the youngster's club Treporti after she showed him a red card for his behaviour.
The Amateur League of Veneto, imposed a year-long ban which will be halved if the player attends an Equal Opportunities rehabilitation programme run by the local authority in his home own of Cavallino-Treporti, on the Venetian coast.
He was also barred from attending matches during that time, Italian newspapers reported.
Nicastro recently shared a selfie with her Instagram followers of herself in a bright pink referee kit, with the caption: "REFEREE. Think, believe, dream and dare.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij Post Adorable Pic to Welcome New Family Member
- Godzilla Movie Review: He'll Come Screaming at You for No Reason So Just Run
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Flipkart Offers a Unique 30-day Keep or Exchange Offer on Xiaomi Mi TVs
- This New 'Money Meme' is Desi Twitter's 'Jugaad' For End of the Month Woes
- IRCTC Just Schooled a Man Who Complained About Porn Ads on Their App
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results