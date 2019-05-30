Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Italian Teen Banned for Exposing Himself to Female Referee

A 14-year-old boy started to undress in front of 22-year-old referee during a during a youth match at Mestre, near Venice.

AFP

Updated:May 30, 2019, 6:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Italian Teen Banned for Exposing Himself to Female Referee
Image for representation purpose only. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Milan: An Italian boy has been banned for a year after exposing himself to taunt a female referee during an amateur football match, it was reported on Thursday.

The 14-year-old lowered his shorts during a youth match at Mestre, near Venice, after 22-year-old referee Giulia Nicastro awarded a corner.

In her match report Nicastro said that the teenager "started to undress, pronouncing vulgar insults of a sexist content," while fans hurled abuse at her over her refereeing throughout the match.

The "unmentionable insults" intensified from a group of up to twenty fans of the youngster's club Treporti after she showed him a red card for his behaviour.

The Amateur League of Veneto, imposed a year-long ban which will be halved if the player attends an Equal Opportunities rehabilitation programme run by the local authority in his home own of Cavallino-Treporti, on the Venetian coast.

He was also barred from attending matches during that time, Italian newspapers reported.

Nicastro recently shared a selfie with her Instagram followers of herself in a bright pink referee kit, with the caption: "REFEREE. Think, believe, dream and dare.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram