Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci Stopped by Steward After Being Mistaken For a Fan

Tuesday night saw Italy facing Spain in the Euro Cup 2020 semi-final at Wembley Stadium. As Italy beat Spain in a nail-biting penalty round, defender Leonardo Bonucci from the winning team rushed to the stands to celebrate the victory. WhenBonucci joined the crowd of Italian fans, there was much cheer and enthusiasm witnessed in the British stadium. However, Bonucci’s shared idiosyncrasies with his fans were so seamless that he was stopped by a steward from returning to the pitch.

In a footage from the match, which is now being widely shared on social media, a steward is seen holding Bonucci as he makes his way back to the football ground. The Italian athlete then looked to return to his teammates and gestured that he needed to return to the stands. As the steward holds his arm preventing him from entering the field, the 34-year-old looks baffled by the mix-up. Many fans noticed this hilarious moment and shared the footage on social media.

No way the steward thought Leonardo Bonucci was an Italy fan trying to invade the pitch. 😂 #ITAESP #EURO2020pic.twitter.com/VFyt1e5Q8q— Comeback Kings 🇮🇹 (@ElijahKyama) July 6, 2021

Fans shared their own take on the incident on social media. One user commented on the footage shared on Twitter and described Bonucci’s expression as, “He was like ‘do u know who I am’ lol proper baffled.” While some users on Reddit commented, “Will the real Bonucci please stand up."

He was like ‘do u know who I am’ lol proper baffled 😂— self-define (@self_define) July 7, 2021

Addressing the press after the match, Bonucci described the semi-final match as the toughest game he has ever played. The footballercongratulated the Spanish football team for their performance and even commended the efforts of his own team that showed “heart, determination and the ability to push through difficult moments and the lottery of penalties” that rewarded them.

During the match, both teams could not score a goal during the 30 minutes of extra time and a penalty shootout was needed to get a finalist. The second semi-final between England and Denmark will take place for the 2020 European Championship at the Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

