Italy vs Germany Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 2022-23 UEFA Nations League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

One of the most awaited fixtures of the UEFA Nations League has to be the clash between old rivals Italy and Germany. The two European giants will go against each other to secure their first win of the tournament on Sunday.

Italy missed out on qualification for the FIFA world cup happening this year in Qatar after their humbling playoff defeat. Robert Mancini’s men will want to rise from their ashes and secure a good campaign in the ongoing UEFA Nations League. Italy would be hoping that their veterans step up this time and help them to secure victory against the Germans.

Following a last 16 exit at the Euros, Hansie Flick and his German side will try to put up a good fight in this year’s UEFA Nations League. The lack of attacking prowess has been a significant issue for the Germans as they just can’t find a prolific goal scorer. The likes of Timo Werner, Gnabry and Sane have been used in the frontline but have remained inconsistent throughout their stint.

It will be interesting to see which team emerges victorious on Sunday at the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium.

Ahead of the Nations League match between Italy and Germany, here is all you need to know:

When will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Italy and Germany be played?

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Italy and Germany will take place on June 5, Sunday.

Where will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Italy and Germany be played?

The match between Italy and Germany will be played at the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium, Bologna, Italy.

What time will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Italy and Germany begin?

The match between Italy and Germany will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Italy and Germany match?

Italy vs Germany match will be televised on the Sony sports network which includes Sony TV channels.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Italy and Germany match?

Italy vs Germany match is available to be streamed live on the Sonyliv app and website.

Italy and Germany Possible Starting XI:

Italy Predicted Starting Line-up: Donnarumma; Bonucci, Bastoni, Di Lorenzo, Biraghi, Barella, Tonali, Bernardeschi, Verratti, Belotti, Insigne

Germany Predicted Starting Line-up: Neuer; Schlotterbeck, Raum, Kehrer, Rudiger, Gnabry, Kimmich, Musiala, Muller, Sane, Werner

