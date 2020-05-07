FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'It's Putting Players' Safety on the Line': Brescia Team Opposes Serie A Resumption

Daniele Gastaldello (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Daniele Gastaldello (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Brescia captain Daniele Gastaldello said resuming the Serie A season is not worth if the price is getting the players seriously injured.

Share this:

Milan: Brescia captain Daniele Gastaldello says his entire squad opposes resuming the Serie A football season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gastaldello tells Italian daily La Repubblica "we don't feel safe. They're asking us to resume training and to get back out onto the field right away ... It's putting all of the players' safety on the line."

He says "I'm speaking for me and for my teammates" and adds "it's not worth it if the price of resuming is us getting seriously injured."

Most clubs in the Italian league are resuming training on an individual basis this week but last-place Brescia is one of the holdouts.

Brescia is one of areas hit hardest by the virus but Gastaldello says he was never tested.

He says "we'll know if we've had it only once they test us before training."

Brescia president Massimo Cellino has also been a vociferous opponent to resuming the season but says it's not because he wants his club to avoid relegation.

The Italian government has not yet approved the resumption of the season.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading