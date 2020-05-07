'It's Putting Players' Safety on the Line': Brescia Team Opposes Serie A Resumption

Milan: Brescia captain Daniele Gastaldello says his entire squad opposes resuming the Serie A football season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gastaldello tells Italian daily La Repubblica "we don't feel safe. They're asking us to resume training and to get back out onto the field right away ... It's putting all of the players' safety on the line."

He says "I'm speaking for me and for my teammates" and adds "it's not worth it if the price of resuming is us getting seriously injured."

Most clubs in the Italian league are resuming training on an individual basis this week but last-place Brescia is one of the holdouts.

Brescia is one of areas hit hardest by the virus but Gastaldello says he was never tested.

He says "we'll know if we've had it only once they test us before training."

Brescia president Massimo Cellino has also been a vociferous opponent to resuming the season but says it's not because he wants his club to avoid relegation.

The Italian government has not yet approved the resumption of the season.