Home » News » Football » 'I've Played Some Cricket With My Children': England Legend Wayne Rooney on His Cricket Interests
2-MIN READ

By: Sports Desk

Edited By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: December 17, 2022, 15:55 IST

Doha, Qatar

FILE - Former Manchester United player Wayne Rooney attends the Europa League final soccer match between Manchester United and Villarreal in Gdansk, Poland on May 26, 2021. Rooney has agreed to be D.C. United’s next coach, a person with knowledge of the move said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday, July 10, 2022, because the deal had not been announced. (Aleksandra Szmigiel/Pool Photo via AP, File)

The platform's studio show recently delighted Indian viewers as host Semra Hunter touched upon Manchester United and England great Rooney's interests regarding India's favourite sport, cricket

The big day is almost here as the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals between Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Kylian Mbappe’s France is set to kick off in less than 48 hours.

JioConema, the platform that has provided live streaming of all the games from Qatar on a free-to-watch basis has also hosted some renowned names in the world of football, such as Wayne Rooney, Robert Pires, Luis Figo and so on, directing the game and analysing the tactical and strategic displays from the world’s top footballing nations on the grandest stage.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

“I’ve heard a bit of a rumour that potentially, you’re going to be putting on some cricket gear. Is that true at all?", asked Hunter to the all-time leading goalscorer of the Manchester-based club.

“One of my sons does a bit of cricket. I’ve messed around, obviously, I haven’t played in a competitive game", said the 37-year-old English icon.

“I’ve played with the children quite a bit", explained Rooney, citing his involvement in the game on a domestic and casual basis.

Rooney further went on to talk about the magnitude of the game in India stating, “Cricket is obviously the biggest sport in India and it is a huge sport back in England as well."

“Now, working with JioCinema, I’ll be watching some cricket on the application and enjoy it. Hopefully will see England, and now India do well."

The final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between Argentina and France will be played at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar on the 18th of December.

History is on the cards for both teams chasing their third World Cup trophy. A France win will see them become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend a World Cup title as Parisian superstar Mbappe goes in search of his second title in as many tournament appearances.

While Argentina will pray for a victory for the sake of the nation and for the sake of their talismanic forward Messi, who can script the perfect swansong to an incredible trophy-laden career.

first published:December 17, 2022, 15:55 IST
