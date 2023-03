Ivory Coast Footballer Moustapha Sylla Passes Away After Illness Mid-match

Ivory Coast footballer Moustapha Sylla died on Sunday after falling ill while playing in a first-division match, his club Racing d’Abidjan announced.

The 21-year-old defender passed away while being taken to the hospital.

“Our defender Moustapha Sylla died this evening following an illness on the pitch during the RCA vs Sol FC match," said a club statement.

• Décès de Sylla Moustapha, joueur du Racing Club d’Abidjan, suite à un malaise sur le terrain du stade Robert Champroux de Marcory.Repose en paix 💔🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/vWOyGzbJuz — Chroniques 225 (@Chroniques225) March 5, 2023

“During his evacuation to the hospital, Moustapha died. He arrived at the club last September and was only 21," club president Logossina Cisse confirmed to AFP.

Racing d’Abidjan were the national champions in 2020 and are currently seventh in the championship.

