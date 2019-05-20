English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IWL: Dangmei Grace, Sabitra Bhandari Hat-tricks Help Sethu FC Set Up Final vs Manipur Police
Indian Women's League: Dangmei Grace scored thrice while Sabitra Bhandari found the back of the net four times as Sethu FC thrashed Central Women SSB to reach final.
Dangmei Grace, Sabitra Bhandari and Ratanbala Devi starred in Sethu FC's emphatic victory. (Photo Credit: AIFF)
Ludhiana: Sethu FC demolished Central Women SSB 8-1 in the second semi-final of the Indian Women's League (IWL) on Monday and they set up a mouth-watering final with Manipur Police SC, which will be held on Wednesday.
Manipur Police earlier beat Gokulam Kerala FC 4-2 at the back of a scintillating performance from their captain Bala Devi.
For Sethu, Dangmei Grace and Sabitra Bhandari were the stars once again as they absolutely ran over SSB, who failed to get a standing in the match.
Grace scored three goals, Sabitra bagged four while Ratanbala Devi found the back of the net once as Sethu comfortably made it to the final of the tournament.
While both Sethu and SSB were guilty of missing a number of chances in the first half, Sethu made three of their chances count while SSB could not convert any of theirs.
It was a brilliant footballing show put up by Sethu as their attacking half launches attacks after attacks on SSB to put the Bengal club under extreme pressure.
SSB's star Sangita Basfore had an off day and that showed on SSB as they failed to absorb and counter Sethu's incessant attack. Dular Marandi scored SSB's sole goal towards the end but it was too late by then.
Sethu scored all their goals from open play and Sabitra and Grace finished some of them with beautiful touches even as the Guru Nanak Dev stadium failed to attract audiences to appreciate the quality.
Ratanbala Devi also had a brilliant day as her consistent runs and passing of the ball helped Grace and Sabitra rain goals.
It was a humiliation for SSB and it was visible on the players as their dropped shoulders and energy gave way towards the end.
Sethu, on the other hand, would be confident and happy with their performance as they look to go for the title against Bala Devi-led Manipur Police.
