Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

IWL: Dangmei Grace, Sabitra Bhandari Hat-tricks Help Sethu FC Set Up Final vs Manipur Police

Indian Women's League: Dangmei Grace scored thrice while Sabitra Bhandari found the back of the net four times as Sethu FC thrashed Central Women SSB to reach final.

Abreshmina Sayeed Quadri | News18 Sports

Updated:May 20, 2019, 6:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IWL: Dangmei Grace, Sabitra Bhandari Hat-tricks Help Sethu FC Set Up Final vs Manipur Police
Dangmei Grace, Sabitra Bhandari and Ratanbala Devi starred in Sethu FC's emphatic victory. (Photo Credit: AIFF)
Loading...
Ludhiana: Sethu FC demolished Central Women SSB 8-1 in the second semi-final of the Indian Women's League (IWL) on Monday and they set up a mouth-watering final with Manipur Police SC, which will be held on Wednesday.

Manipur Police earlier beat Gokulam Kerala FC 4-2 at the back of a scintillating performance from their captain Bala Devi.

For Sethu, Dangmei Grace and Sabitra Bhandari were the stars once again as they absolutely ran over SSB, who failed to get a standing in the match.

Grace scored three goals, Sabitra bagged four while Ratanbala Devi found the back of the net once as Sethu comfortably made it to the final of the tournament.

While both Sethu and SSB were guilty of missing a number of chances in the first half, Sethu made three of their chances count while SSB could not convert any of theirs.

It was a brilliant footballing show put up by Sethu as their attacking half launches attacks after attacks on SSB to put the Bengal club under extreme pressure.


SSB's star Sangita Basfore had an off day and that showed on SSB as they failed to absorb and counter Sethu's incessant attack. Dular Marandi scored SSB's sole goal towards the end but it was too late by then.

Sethu scored all their goals from open play and Sabitra and Grace finished some of them with beautiful touches even as the Guru Nanak Dev stadium failed to attract audiences to appreciate the quality.

Ratanbala Devi also had a brilliant day as her consistent runs and passing of the ball helped Grace and Sabitra rain goals.

It was a humiliation for SSB and it was visible on the players as their dropped shoulders and energy gave way towards the end.

Sethu, on the other hand, would be confident and happy with their performance as they look to go for the title against Bala Devi-led Manipur Police.

Related Stories

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram