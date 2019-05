IWL 2019: A Day of Goal Fest Sees FC Kolhapur City and Sethu FC Emerge Victorious

4 Goals in the match and the first one only took a record breaking 29 seconds

The second day of the Indian Women's League (IWL) saw a barrage of goals being scored With Kashmina, Kamala Devi, Bala Devi , Sabitra Bhandari and Dangmei Grace standing out.On Monday, FC Kolhapur City beat Baroda Football Academy 4-3 in the morning match while Sethu FC overcame Manipur Police SC 6-4 in the afternoon clash in pulsating fashion.If the opening day of IWL was dominated by one club - Gokulam Keral FC, the second day belong to all the four teams that took the pitch - even the two who lost.It was a day where attacking football took the front seat while the defence of all the teams were made to look puny. It looked like the teams had completely forgot to defend and all everybody knew was the way of the attack.Kashmina, Dangmei Frace and Bala Devi scored two goals each while Kamala Devi scored the decisive winning goal for Kolhapur. Sabitra was in a league of her own as she found the back of the net four times.FC Kolhapur City and Baroda Football Academy played out a high-paced and extremely exciting contest where the former came back from two goals down to win the match and open their account.It was Baroda who took the initial lead as an Ayomide Anibaba own goal and a Mona strike gave them a 2-0 lead within the first 35 minutes of the match.However, the star of the show for Kolhapur Kashmina had other plans.In the 45th minute, right before the break, Kashmina dribbled around the keeper and a defender to find the back of the net and then in the 62nd minute, Kashmina was offered space in the opponent's area and made no mistake in slotting the ball home.Then Pratiksha Mithari scored in the 87th minute almost off her first touch and it looked like she won Kolhapur the match. However, Heta Shukla equalised for Baroda in the 89th minute.Surely this was ending in a draw but no, Kamala Devi wanted to have her say.One of the senior most Indian national team players' Kamala Devi scored right at the death to snatch a victory for Kolhapur.This was another match where both the teams' defence looked full of holes while the attackers had a field day.It all started in the first minute itself when Sabitra scored one of her four goals. Under 20 minutes, Sabitra had found the back of the net twice and had put Sethu 2-0 up.However, an own goal from Sowmiya, forced by extreme pressure from Bala Devi, helped MPSC get back in the game in the 22nd minute.Soon in the 34th minute, Sabitra had her say again and put Sethu 3-1 up.Bala Devi then made her presence felt once again as she found the back of the net in the 42 minute and celebration in a Cristiano Ronaldo-esque fashion.However, right before the break, Sabitra scored her fourth goal to give Sethu a 4-2 lead at half time.After the break, it was MPSC who scored first when Pramodini Chanu scored in the 65th minute to bring Manipur back in the game.However, Just a minute later, Grace scored to peg MPSC back once again.Grace scored her second in the 75th minute to almost put the match to bed and Bala Devi could only get another consolation in the 90th minute for her team.