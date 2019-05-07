English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IWL 2019: Manisha Scores in Gokulam's 2nd Win, Hans Edge Past Panjim 3-2
Indian Women's League: Two contrasting matches took place where Gokulam Kerala FC beat Alakhpura FC 1-0 while Hans Women FC defeated Panjim Footballers 3-2.
Manisha scored the only goal of the match as Gokulam beat Alakhpura 1-0. (Photo Credit: AIFF)
Ludhiana: Gokulam Kerala FC did not exactly set the stage burning like their first Indian Women's League (IWL) match but registered their second victory while Hans Women FC bounced back from their opening defeat to edge past Panjim Footballers at the Guru Nanak Stadium on Tuesday.
Gokulam had scored five goals in their opener but on Tuesday, they bagged a hard-fought single goal to beat FC Alakhpura. Alakhpura, on the other hand, had defeated Hans in their opener but despite holding on against Gokulam, they could not avoid a defeat.
Away from Gokulam vs Alakhpura, Hans Women FC and Panjim Footballers played out an exciting match where Anushka Samuel and Karishma Shirvoikar shone bright despite the latter's team losing in the end.
Both Anushka and Karishma scored a brace each but it was Jyoti Burrett who scored the decisive winning goal for Hans.
GOKULAM VS ALAKHPURA
It was a tight game - perhaps the best way to describe it. Some forays were made, there were bursts of speed here and there but both the teams struggled to break the other's defence.
As expected, Gokulam had the majority of the ball possession passing the ball around, trying to make use of the wings with Sanju on the right.
There was a lack of energy on the ground in the first half where neither teams could make those darting runs in order to give themselves a chance.
Just two minutes into the second half, Manisha Kalyan had a brilliant chance with only the keeper to beat but she skied the effort and the scoreline remained nil.
In the 60th minute, Sanju managed to make one of her darting runs into the box but Neelam managed to get her hands on the ball and the Alakhpura defence cleared the danger.
Gokulam began to find their stride and Alakhpura were only being able to keep their shape and could not make much different up front.
In the 71st minute, Manisha finally made her chance count as she powerfully headed in a good cross from the right and with that Gokulam went into the lead.
Towards the end of the game, Alakhpura had a brilliant chance to equalise with only the keeper to beat but Linthoi made a brilliant save to keep Gokulam's lead alive and they managed to hold on after that.
HANS VS PANJIM
Hans Women FC emerged victorious in a game of five goals at the GHG Khalsa University Ground and it required an 80th minute goal from Burrett to win the match for Hans.
After the initial battle in the match, Anushka scored in the 31st minute to put Hans on the board. However, they could not hold on to the lead as right before half time, Panjim stormed back into the game.
In the 44th minute, Jeromina Colaco played a brilliant pass from the left flank and Karishma made no mistake in finishing it off.
20 minutes into the second half, Anushka was on the scoreboard once again to give Hans the lead once again.
However, their lead lasted only 11 minutes as Panjim earned a penalty and Karishma calmly slotted the ball home.
The last word though came from the Hans captain as the Delhi team went into the lead once more and this time managed to keep it.
