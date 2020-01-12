IWL 2020 Participants BBK DAV College for Women Win All-India Inter-University Tournament

New Delhi: BBK DAV College for Women from Amritsar won the All-India Inter-University tournament on Sunday, which was held at KIIT University in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Madhu and Anju scored a goal each as BBK DAV College for Women defeated Annamalai University, who had finished third in the previous edition of the tournament, 2-0.

BBK DAV Football Club, which is from BBK DAV College for Women in Amritsar, is one of the participants in this season's Indian Women's League, which will be held in Bengaluru from January 24 to February 14.

BBK DAV Football Club are the winners of Punjab Women's League 2019, where Anjali Syal was their top scorer with 9 goals.

BBK has a regular training facility at the college and participate in invitational and inter-college tournaments throughout the year. The team for IWL is set to be the same as the one that played in the Punjab Women's League.

