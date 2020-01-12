Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

IWL 2020 Participants BBK DAV College for Women Win All-India Inter-University Tournament

BBK DAV College for Women defeated Annamalai University 2-0 in the final of All-India Inter-University tournament.

News18 Sports

Updated:January 12, 2020, 11:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
IWL 2020 Participants BBK DAV College for Women Win All-India Inter-University Tournament
BBK DAV College for Women. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

New Delhi: BBK DAV College for Women from Amritsar won the All-India Inter-University tournament on Sunday, which was held at KIIT University in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Madhu and Anju scored a goal each as BBK DAV College for Women defeated Annamalai University, who had finished third in the previous edition of the tournament, 2-0.

BBK DAV Football Club, which is from BBK DAV College for Women in Amritsar, is one of the participants in this season's Indian Women's League, which will be held in Bengaluru from January 24 to February 14.

BBK DAV Football Club are the winners of Punjab Women's League 2019, where Anjali Syal was their top scorer with 9 goals.

BBK has a regular training facility at the college and participate in invitational and inter-college tournaments throughout the year. The team for IWL is set to be the same as the one that played in the Punjab Women's League.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram