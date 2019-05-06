English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IWL: Bala Devi Does the Cristiano Ronaldo Celebration after Scoring for Manipur Police SC
Indian Women's League 2019: Bala Devi had a Cristiano Ronaldo-esque celebration for scoring for Manipur Police SC.
IWL: Bala Devi had two different celebration styles for her two goals for Manipur Police SC. (Photo Credit: AIFF)
Ludhiana: Ngangom Bala Devi is one of the best known names in the Indian women's football circuit and on Monday, when she scored for Manipur Police SC against Sethu FC in the Indian Women's League (IWL), she celebrated in a special manner.
Bala Devi has been out of the Indian national team since a few months now. Alleging discrimination from national coach Maymol Rocky, Bala along with seven others wrote a letter to All India Football Federation (AIFF) and decided not to report for the national camp as a mark of protest.
AIFF has refused to reply to their letter and some of the most senior and prolific members of the Indian national team are currently sitting out.
However, as Bala stepped on the pitch on Monday, the disappointment of the situation with the national team was put aside and perhaps, she had a point to prove.
Bala scored the opener for her side, after MPSC went two goals down but it was her celebration after the second goal that caught the eye.
In the 42nd minute, Bala timed her run to perfection into the box and received a delightful cross between the two defenders around her. She kept a calm head, ran forward with the ball and slotted it home over the keeper.
She took a few steps ahead, jumped a little and slapped her hands wide - exactly like Cristiano Ronaldo does.
At the time of writing, the half time score of the match read 4-2 in favour of Sethu FC.
While Bala Devi had scored both the goals for MPSC, Sabitra Bhandari had netted all the four goals for Sethu.
