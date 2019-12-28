English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
IZ is Back: AC Milan Announce Signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a six-month contract with Serie A side AC Milan.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic played for AC Milan between 2010 and 2012. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Milan: Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a six-month contract with Serie A side AC Milan with the option of an additional year, the Italian club said in a statement on Friday.
Ibrahimovic played for two seasons between 2010 and 2012 with Milan, helping them to their last Serie A title.
🔥🔴⚫#IZCOMING pic.twitter.com/gYevxuk9SO— AC Milan (@acmilan) December 27, 2019
The 38-year-old left Los Angeles Galaxy last month following the club's elimination from the Major League Soccer playoffs.
