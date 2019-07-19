Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

J-League's Kawasaki Frontale Stun Chelsea in Pre-season Friendly

Kawasaki Frontale, who are J-League champions, stunned Premier League club Chelsea in the pre-season friendly

AFP

Updated:July 19, 2019, 6:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
J-League's Kawasaki Frontale Stun Chelsea in Pre-season Friendly
Chelsea were stunned by Kawasaki Frontale 1-0 (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Yokohama: J-League Champions Kawasaki Frontale pulled off a stunning 1-0 victory against Chelsea in friendly at Yokohama on Friday.

Kawasaki striker Leandro Damiao headed in a Kengo Nakamura cross from a close range in the 86th minute to clinch the upset.

Chelsea struggled to find the net despite waves of attacks, with Kawasaki players cautious in defence, particularly before the break.

In the 30th minute, Chelsea forward Pedro showed off his skill by zigzagging past a group of Kawasaki defenders before unleashing a long-range shot, which flew just over the bar.

Four minutes later, a similar attempt by his teammate Kenedy also went wide.

Kawasaki midfielder Akihiro Ienaga, J-League MVP in 2018, threatened the Chelsea goal in a 45th-minute counterattack, ending the move with a sizzling shot which forced a superb one-armed save by goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

After the break, Kawasaki's Leandro Damiao dashed to meet a Kei Chinen cross, but his diving header inside the box went wide.

Kenedy rushed to meet a Ross Barkley pass inside the box in the 69th minute but was blocked by Kawasaki goalkeeper Shota Arai.

Arai had to make another strong save a few minutes later from an Olivier Giroud freekick.

Chelsea are on a pre-season tour of Japan and will play a friendly against FC Barcelona on Tuesday in Saitama, north of Tokyo.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram