Jadon Sancho and...? Chelsea's January Wishlist Revealed If Transfer Ban is Lifted

Chelsea's appeal against a transfer ban by FIFA for breaking rules to sign youth players from abroad will be heard on November 20 at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

CAS has announced the hearing date on Monday, with a verdict due before the midseason transfer window opens in January.

Chelsea already served half of its one-year ban on registering new players during the summer transfer window.

The club did not seek to freeze the FIFA sanction while preparing the appeal to CAS.

FIFA's disciplinary and appeal committees have said Chelsea violated 150 rules protecting minors from trafficking. Those cases involved about 70 players.

Chelsea was also judged to break rules prohibiting third-party influence on players. FIFA imposed a fine of 600,000 Swiss francs ($608,000). The club has denied wrongdoing.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard though, according to reports in the English media, is already lining up potential transfers he can make in the January window.

"Chelsea will always look to improve in transfer windows if we can - and if the players we might look at are better or we feel are adding to the squad," Lampard said ahead of Chelsea's UEFA Champions League clash with Ajax.

"I'm very interested in the appeal of course because it's obviously going to affect potentially what we can do in January or not. Of course, some players have come in and shown with their opportunities they've been given that they can do roles and play well. We are getting results at the moment," he added.

With the departures of Eden Hazard and David Luiz, coupled with the uncertain futures of Pedro, Olivier Giroud and Willian, Chelsea is lining up a few moves.

Reports suggest that Borussia Dortmund's English striker Jadon Sancho is top of the list, along with Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha and Lyon's Moussa Dembele.

Chelsea will also be on the lookout for defensive reinforcements, Leicester City Ben Chilwell and Bournemouth's Nathan Ake being potential targets.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.