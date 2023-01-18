Jadon Sancho Returns to Manchester United Training, Says Report

English winger Jadon Sancho reportedly returned to training with Manchester United on Tuesday. Sancho was last seen in action back in October last year during a Premier League fixture against Chelsea. Sancho was totally absent for Manchester United since the return of the Premier League. It is now reported that Sancho was sent to the Netherlands by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag in November 2022 to regain fitness. A report published by Daily Mail claims that Sancho was involved in multiple sessions at the Dutch amateur club OJC Rosmalen with coaches suggested by Ten Hag. The report further states that Sancho was spotted coming back to Carrington last week to complete an individual programme.

“He is back in Manchester and will start individual training. Of course, the time is coming but the time is not now. He is making progress and we will see when he is ready to return to the squad,” Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly said while talking about Jadon Sancho’s return.

The Old Trafford-based outfit had roped in Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for £73 million in July 2021. Sancho had signed a five-year contract at Manchester United. The 22-year-old has so far found the back of the eight times after playing 52 matches for Manchester United.

A dip in Jadon Sancho’s form did surprise everyone after the English winger performed brilliantly under the coaching of Erik ten Hag earlier this season. Sancho had kicked off the season on a promising note after netting three goals in his first eight matches of the season. Sancho has registered two goals and one assist in this season’s Premier League so far.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have been in stellar form since returning to competitive football following the World Cup break. Manchester United will be aiming to extend their sensational winning streak to nine games when they will visit Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace on Thursday. A win against Patrick Vieria’s men will help Manchester United rise to the second spot on the Premier League points table. After claiming 38 points from 19 games, Manchester United now find themselves in the fourth spot in the Premier League standings.

