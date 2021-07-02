Jadon Sancho to Become Second Highest Earner in Manchester United Squad; Salaries Revealed

Manchester United have finally been able to get their target as Jadon Sancho is set to become a Manchester United player after two years of negotiations. Coach Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has had his eyes set on the youngster who has bloomed into a bright and creative footballer at Borussia Dortmund. The Red Devils have opened up their wallets for the youngster and agreed to pay a sum of 85 million Euros to Borussia Dortmund. The ‘Black and Yellow’ club originally wanted 100 million Euros for Sancho, however, it has been two years in the making and finally both sides have met an agreement.

The salaries list has also been revealed online and Sancho will now become the second highest earner in Manchester United after goalkeeper David De Gea. Sancho will pocket 350,000 euros per week whereas the Spanish goalkeeper earns 375,000 euros.

The salaries of other players have also been revealed and this could cause a stir in the squad. Star player Paul Pogba earns 270, 000 euros per week, whereas strikers Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial pocket 250,000 euros each per week. Marcus Rashford earns 200,000 euros per week and Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire earns 190,000 euros per week. Bruno Fernandes on the other hand walks away with 180,000 euros per week.

However, with Sancho’s arrival, there will most likely be a few departures as well as Manchester United will cut wages to balance their budget. The 21-year-old winger is expected to sign a deal with the Red Devils till 2026 and will be unveiled after passing a medical and fitness, which is most likely when the Euros conclude.

Other than the hype, Sancho has yet not started or played a match for England in the Euros 2020 so far. The winger has been on the bench and fans are still waiting for Sancho to display his talent in a Three Lions jersey in the ongoing tournament.

Fans have been in wonderland after it wasn’t any agent to break the news, but Rashford who answered a fan’s question on Twitter. A fan had asked if Sancho is arriving and Rashford replied with ‘Yes x’. The tweet was later deleted and the winger claims that his account was hacked.

Rashford said he was "hacked" deleted the yes x tweet but kept this one up We see you Rashford 👀 pic.twitter.com/p1QliRQk8k — Ché (@che___xo) June 30, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer will aim to create an attacking squad with United in the 2021-22 season after finishing second on the table with rivals City winning the Premier League. It will be exciting to see the Red Devils in action as they now have an arsenal of talent in their squad.

