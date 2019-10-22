Jamie Carragher Apologises to Patrice Evra for Wearing Luis Suarez T-shirts
Jamie Carragher has apologised to Patrice Evra for wearing T-shirts in support of Luis Suarez.
Patrice Evra (left), Jamie Carragher and Luis Suarez (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Former England and Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has apologised to France and former Manchester United full-back Patrice Evra for wearing T-shirts in support of Luis Suarez after the Uruguayan racially abused the Frenchman in 2011.
"There is no doubt we made a massive mistake; that was obvious. We got to the ground, had our lunch and then had a team meeting - I don't know if it was the manager (Kenny Dalglish) or (coach) Steve Clarke - asking one of the players if he was still wearing the shirt, and that is the first I had heard of it," Carragher was quoted as saying by BBC.
"I am not lying and saying I wasn't part of it because as the club we got it wrong, and I was vice-captain. I am not sure who was actually behind it. I don't think it had anything to do with the manager Kenny; I think it was the players who were close to Luis in the dressing room, who really wanted to support their mate."
Suarez was handed an eight-match suspension by the Football Association on December 21 after a two-month investigation.
"Maybe I have to look at myself now and say I did not have the courage as an individual to say 'I am not wearing it'. I don't think everyone within Liverpool Football Club thought what we were doing was right but I do think as a football club, or you as a family, your first reaction is to support them even if you know that they are wrong, and that is wrong," he continued as he was working in his role as pundit on Sky Sports on Monday alongside ex-Manchester United full-back Evra, the BBC report said.
Evra added: "When I saw it I was like, this is ridiculous. This is unbelievable. You put your own club in danger when you do those things. You always have to support your player because he is from your team but this was after the ban. If it was before and we were waiting for the sanction, I would understand.
