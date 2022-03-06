Jamie Carragher is Every Liverpool Fan as Manchester United Face Manchester City in Derby

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher gladly put on a Manchester United shirt ahead of the Manchester derby against Manchester City on Sunday. The fixture is set to be the 50th Manchester derby in the Premier League.

In a video, posted by Sky Sports, Carragher can be seen pulling on the Manchester United jersey in apparent support. Manchester City are on 66 points, just 3 three ahead of Liverpool and a win for the ‘Red Devils’ will help the cause for the Reds of Merseyside. City though have an inferior goal difference compared to Juergen Klopp’s side. Pep Guardiola’s team have netted 64 times in 27 games so far this season, seven fewer than Liverpool. In fact, both teams have 11 games left to play.

The video has since gone viral on social media.

On Saturday, Liverpool rode their luck in a 1-0 victory over West Ham United to turn up the heat on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

When Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp was asked if he would be taking a close interest in City’s game with United at the Etihad Stadium, he had said: “Of course we are interested in it, but we have no influence on it."

“We have to win the games we play. Those we do not play in we have no hand in it. We don’t think about it or talk about it, we just try to win our games," he added.

As for the red half of Manchester, the yare on 48 points and despite the gap in points between the teams, Guardiola said he expected a competitive derby on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium.

City are looking to complete a league double over United after winning 2-0 in their last league meeting in November.

“United, upfront and in the middle, have experience with Pogba and Matic, incredible energy with Fred, speed on the sides," Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

“Central defenders, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof all of them are experienced. I see this, I don’t see 19 points behind," he added.

“They are more aggressive upfront, the moments they are intense, they drop and the boys at the side are deep runners. They have qualities."

