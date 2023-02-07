Jamie Carragher On Why Erling Haaland Weakens Manchester City

Erling Haaland has been in sensational form for Manchester City in Premier League. The Norwegian striker has scored 31 goals since joining Manchester City last summer. However, former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher believes that Haaland may have joined the wrong club in Manchester City. While speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher opined that Manchester City’s style of play does not suit Haaland’s strengths.

“I think we’ve only seen 60 per cent of Erling Haaland. You think of the goal he got versus West Ham when there was space in behind and he gets in behind. I know that’s not there every time due to the way City play. He’s come from a counter-attacking league [the Bundesliga] where it’s end to end. You saw his blistering pace there - we don’t see it here,” Carragher was quoted as saying on Sky Sports.

Jamie Carragher suggested that Manchester City were a weaker side with Haaland in the team from the start of this season. Carragher said, “We’re not seeing everything of Haaland. Manchester City are a different - and lesser team - with Haaland in the team. That’s not his fault. City won’t play end-to-end football as that is not Pep Guardiola’s way. His players don’t have the energy or power to play that way. They build up slowly and push the opposition back to their box and play from there.”

Jamie Carragher’s comments come on the back of City’s 1-0 defeat at Tottenham on Sunday. In that match, Erling Haaland cut a frustrated figure in attack. The 22-year-old registered no touches in the Spurs box or shots on the goal. This result has left the defending champions at the second spot on the league table, five points behind Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

It remains to be seen how Erling Haaland fares in the next match against Aston Villa on February 12. Despite his recent form, the striker remains one of the most prolific goal-scorers in the Premier League. Haaland will be crucial to Manchester City’s chances of defending their Premier League crown.

Haaland came to Manchester City after signing a five-year deal that keeps him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2027.

