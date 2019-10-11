Jamie Vardy's Wife Receives Death Threats After Coleen Rooney's Leak Allegations
Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen and Rebekah Vardy were involved in a Twitter spat after the former accused the latter of leaking stories.
Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Rebekah Vardy says she has received death threats even aimed at her unborn child since Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen accused her of leaking stories.
Seven-months pregnant Vardy, a reality TV star, married to former England striker Jamie Vardy, told Friday's Daily Mail she has received abuse via social media since Rooney went public with her accusations on Wednesday.
Rooney, 33, said she had a suspicion of who might be the source of the leaks and blocked everyone apart from an Instagram page belonging to Vardy from seeing her stories.
The wife of England's record goalscorer told her 1.3 million Twitter followers she had worked out Vardy was the culprit after she had posted a series of false stories, some of which made it into The Sun.
"Over 24 hours, this has escalated and escalated," said Vardy, speaking to the Daily Mail from Dubai where she is on holiday.
"I wasn't going to say anything but it has gone so extreme.
"I have been told that I should die, that my children should die, my unborn child should die. It would be unacceptable for anyone.
"I am tough, but this has made me cry. It is hard to explain how horrible it has been."
Vardy, 37, said confronting Rooney had been a waste of time.
"(It) would be like arguing with a pigeon," said Vardy.
"You can tell it that you are right and it is wrong, but it's still going to s*** in your hair.
"I said to her: 'Coleen, what on earth have you done?'
"It was not an easy phone call. She said to me: 'I'm not pointing the finger' and I said: 'You have just annihilated me in public and hung me out to dry. The whole world hates me'!"
"I thought she was my friend but she completely annihilated me. She said: 'You know, I always really liked you, which makes it harder'."
