Jammu and Kashmir Missing Completely From India Map on FIFA 20 For Third Year in a Row

FIFA 20 has got the map of India wrong, omitting Jammu and Kashmir from the country's borders for the third year in a row.

According to photos circulating on the social media platform Twitter, J&K in missing from the map of India in the latest instalment of FIFA 20, which is produced by EA Sports.

As per reports, EA Sports has been representing India's border without Jammu and Kashmir since 2017.

According to 'The Criminal Law Amendment Act 1990', any map depicting the territory of India has to be in accordance with that published by the Survey of India.

"Whoever publishes a map of India, which is not in conformity with the maps of India as published by the Survey of India, shall be punishable with imprisonment which may extend to six months, or with fine, or with both."

Turns out EA screwed up the map of India yet again. No Kashmir. #FIFA20 pic.twitter.com/NIlzLiRm4G — rishi alwani (@RishiAlwani) September 26, 2019

Even though it is 'illegal', international politics often dictate the stance of a nation on Jammu and Kashmir, leading to Pakistan and China occupied areas being left out of India.

The fact that the entire region was left out, perplexed many.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to EA for an official comment and have tried to verify the claim as well.

