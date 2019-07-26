Jamshedpur FC Appoints Antonio Iriondo as Head Coach
Spaniard Antonio Iriondo was announced as the head coach of Jamshedpur FC for the 2019-2020 Indian Super League season.
The Spaniard joins JFC after managing various clubs in Spain's La Liga, Segunda Division and Segunda B in a 27-year-long career.
"Antonio comes with a proven and extensive track record. We're confident that he is the right person for the job and that he will work to deliver the triumphs our fans and everyone involved with the club crave for. We conducted a wide-ranging and rigorous search involving extensive background references and analysis. We were unanimous in our choice of Antonio to drive the next chapter of our club," JFC Chairman Chanakya Chaudhary said in a statement.
Antonio comes in with a massive pedigree having managed 985 games during his entire career span dating back to 1992. The 65-year-old started his career at Carabanchel, who played in the Segunda B back then. Later, he switched to Rayo Majadahonda where he worked for four years.
After his first stint with Rayo Majadahonda, he managed Tercera Division B clubs Amoros, Manchego, Madridejos and Atletico Pinto.
Antonio was then appointed as the head coach for Rayo Vallecano B in 2002 and was later promoted to their senior team (who played in La Liga) as an interim head coach for nine matches towards the end of the 2002-03 season.
Subsequently, Antonio was appointed at the helm of UD San Sebastian de Los Reyes, CD Toledo (two stints), San Fernando CD (two stints) and then started his second stint in 2012 at Rayo Majadahonda.
In the 2017-18 season, Antonio achieved promotion to Segunda Division with Rayo Majadahonda, after beating FC Cartagena in the play-offs. Antonio ended his seven-year-long spell at the club in 2019 before joining the Jharkhand-based JFC.
On his appointment, Antonio said, "I am thrilled to be joining a club of Jamshedpur FC's stature. The philosophy along with the grassroots and youth development structure that the club follows is the right way forward. I'm excited about what we can do together, and I look forward to giving everyone who loves the club some special moments."
Antonio will bring with him a team of highly competent, seasoned technical staff to assist him in his new endeavour. Victor Herrero Forcada, also known as Pulga, has been signed as the assistant coach to Antonio.
Pulga has prior experience of playing in the ISL as he spent three seasons with Kerala Blasters FC (2014, 2015 and 2018).
Besides, Alfonso Lacasa Taberne has been appointed as the goalkeeping coach while Muoz Miguel Luis will the fitness coach. Both the individuals have worked with the Antonio at his former club Rayo Majadahonda.
