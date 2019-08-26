Jamshedpur FC Rope in Forward CK Vineeth From Kerala Blasters Ahead of ISL Season 6

Jamshedpur: Jamshedpur FC on Monday added C.K. Vineeth to their squad for the upcoming Indian Super League season.

The midfielder from Kerala has racked up 53 goals in 203 career appearances and has earned seven caps for the national football team.

Vineeth has won two I-League titles (2014, 2016) and two Federation Cup crowns (2015, 2017) with Bengaluru FC. He was instrumental in Bengaluru FC's 2016 AFC Cup campaign where they ended runners-up.

Here's our new signing, with no further delay,He's been a 🌟 everywhere he's played.He's an all-action midfielder, and his goals are a plus. Now CK Vineeth is one of us!Read More 👉 https://t.co/E4ORpRkciG#JamKeKhelo #JoharVineeth pic.twitter.com/IFzem5uvpt — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) August 26, 2019

"It's an exciting opportunity for me to play for Jamshedpur. I have been here twice while playing for Kerala Blasters in the last two seasons and the atmosphere at The Furnace was absolutely brilliant. It's a highly challenging ground for any opposition and it will be exciting to be on the other side this season," he said in a statement.

Here is to new beginnings and new adventures! Extremely humbled to announce my next stint with the dynamic @JamshedpurFC !Looking forward to the incredible experiences and learnings at the furnace! See you on the ground#JamKeKhelo #JohaarJamshedpur https://t.co/LZlWplZ4U0 — CK Vineeth (@ckvineeth) August 26, 2019

