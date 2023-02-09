Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Indian Super League Match

Jamshedpur will aim to collect maximum points on February 9 when they host ATK Mohun Bagan in Indian Super League. Although Jamshedpur are out of the tournament, they will be eager to spoil the party of ATK Mohun Bagan. Juan Ferrando’s side hasn’t secured qualification to the play-offs and a defeat on Thursday will place them in a tricky situation. Jamshedpur are coming into this match after securing a 2-0 win against NorthEast United in their last match and will fancy their chances against ATK Mohun Bagan. On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan were stunned by Bengaluru FC in their last league fixture. But taking on a bruised ATK Mohun Bagan will be not easy. Jamshedpur’s chances will depend on the likes of Ritwik Das and Daniel Chukwu. There is very little to choose between the two teams and the game promises to be an enthralling encounter.

Ahead of the match between Jamshedpur and ATK Mohun Bagan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur and ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on February 9.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur and ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

What time will the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur and ATK Mohun Bagan begin?

The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur and ATK Mohun Bagan will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on February 9.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur and ATK Mohun Bagan?

The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur and ATK Mohun Bagan will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur and ATK Mohun Bagan?

The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur and ATK Mohun Bagan will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Jamshedpur Predicted Starting Line-up: TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Rafael Crivellaro, Pronay Halder, Jay Thomas, Ritwik Das, Daniel Chukwu, Ishan Pandita

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith, Brendan Hamill, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Ashique Kuruniyan, Subhasish Bose, Hugo Boumous, Dimitri Petratos, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Carl McHugh

