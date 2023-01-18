Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Bengaluru FC scripted an emphatic comeback in the Indian Super League after registering two back-to-back victories. The two wins on the trot also keep Bengaluru very much alive in their pursuit of a playoff berth. After claiming 16 points from 14 matches, Bengaluru currently find themselves at the eighth spot in the Indian Super League standings. Simon Grayson’s men will now look to extend their winning streak to three matches as they are set to face a depleted Jamshedpur on Wednesday. The Indian Super League fixture between Jamshedpur and Bengaluru will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC will head into the fixture after getting the better of East Bengal FC in their last match. Aidy Boothroyd’s men currently have nine points in their kitty.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC; here is all you need to know:

What date ISL 2022-23 match between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC will be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC will take place on January 18, Wednesday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC be played?

The ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC begin?

The ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL match?

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL match?

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Possible Starting XI:

Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Yadav, Pratik Chaudhari, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Rafael Crivellaro, Pronay Halder, Boris Singh, Ritwik Das, Daniel Chukwu

Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Sandhu, Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Parag Shrivas, Prabir Das, Roshan Naorem, Rohit Kumar, Javier Hernandez, Suresh Wangjam, Roy Krishna, Siva Narayanan

